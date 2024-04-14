Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

