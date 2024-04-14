Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 754,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592,071 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

