Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 4,042 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at $488,543,314.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95.

Arista Networks Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $271.22 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.41. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

