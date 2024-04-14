Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $136.09 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $136.09 million and $15.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001595 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002237 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,164,450 coins and its circulating supply is 180,166,132 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

