Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Up 56.9% in March

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $12.90 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 84,018 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,991 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.