Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Down 16.6 %
Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
About Arrowroot Acquisition
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
