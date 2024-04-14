Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.33 and traded as high as C$6.49. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 164,650 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

