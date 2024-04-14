Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.30 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AWH opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

