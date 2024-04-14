Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

