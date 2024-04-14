AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. 9,121,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

