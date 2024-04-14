AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.68

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.35. AstroNova shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 6,359 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALOT

AstroNova Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.62.

In other AstroNova news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.