Atb Cap Markets Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.19.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$118.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.16. The stock has a market cap of C$110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

