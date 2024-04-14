ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATIF Stock Performance

ATIF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 238.36% and a negative net margin of 1,153.75%.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

