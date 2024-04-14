Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 17,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.