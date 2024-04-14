Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlanticus

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.