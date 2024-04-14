Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

