ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.03 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,510.255 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.6617556 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,581,760.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.