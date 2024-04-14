AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of AtriCure worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth $68,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $24.09. 561,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,568. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

