ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Update

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at $15,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. 125,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. ATS has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

