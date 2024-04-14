AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE T traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

