Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.62. 1,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.49. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 270.00%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

