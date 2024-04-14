Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) vs. IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Financial Comparison

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Auddia and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00 IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40

IBEX has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Auddia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -380.35% -154.61% IBEX 5.79% 20.10% 9.97%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Auddia and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Auddia has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auddia and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million ($14.25) -0.14 IBEX $523.12 million 0.47 $31.58 million $1.57 8.98

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats Auddia on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

