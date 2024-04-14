Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 127,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $1,130.40.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

