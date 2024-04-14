BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 18th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 18th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

