Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,359 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

