Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $548.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

