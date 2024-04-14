Barclays Begins Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

