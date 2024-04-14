Barclays Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $123.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.36.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 504,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 361,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

