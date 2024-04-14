Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $768.71 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.68 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $770.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

