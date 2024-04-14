Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $92,462,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

