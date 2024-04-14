Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

CARR stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

