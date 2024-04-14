Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $63,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $136.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

