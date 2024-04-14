Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

