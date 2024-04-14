Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

