Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 1,689,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 313,754 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately 417,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXDT opened at 6.44 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

