Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

