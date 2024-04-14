Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

