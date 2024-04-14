Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

