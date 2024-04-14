Berenberg Bank Raises Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 630

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 459.30 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.21. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,533.08 and a beta of 0.74. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 237.29 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 501.60 ($6.35).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($888,495.13). Company insiders own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

