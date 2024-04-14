Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 34,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $66,589.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,719 shares in the company, valued at $949,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 896.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 359,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 72.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 11,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

