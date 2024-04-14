Biohaven’s (BHVN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 456,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after buying an additional 791,181 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

