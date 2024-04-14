BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 555.22% and a negative net margin of 41.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

