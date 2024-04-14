BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $47.10.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 555.22% and a negative net margin of 41.97%.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
