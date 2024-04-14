Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 21.4% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $56,821.56 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00083264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012989 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.