Bittensor (TAO) One Day Volume Hits $152.01 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and $152.01 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $587.41 or 0.00915581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,594,188 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,592,174. The last known price of Bittensor is 512.86468624 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $119,523,072.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

