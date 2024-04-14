BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,544,000 after acquiring an additional 307,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.29.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $22.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $763.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,436. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

