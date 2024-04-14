BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $8,157,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,715,000 after purchasing an additional 723,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 111,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.