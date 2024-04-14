BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $763.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $808.88 and a 200-day moving average of $752.88. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 67,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $240,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

