Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lifted by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,885. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

