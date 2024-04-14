Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Piper Sandler

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

