Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.